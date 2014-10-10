ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Animal Genetics Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Animal Genetics Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Genus PLC Alta Genetics Zoetis Hendrix Genetics Topigs Norsvin EW Group Envigo Grimaud CRV Holding Neogen Corporation)

Description

Scope of the Global Animal Genetics Market Report:

The global Animal Genetics market is valued at 4159.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5498.4 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animal Genetics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Animal Genetics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Animal Genetics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Animal Genetics Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Genus PLC

Alta Genetics

Zoetis

Hendrix Genetics

Topigs Norsvin

EW Group

Envigo

Grimaud

CRV Holding

Neogen Corporation

Global Animal Genetics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Animal Genetics Market Segment by Type, covers

Animal Genetics Products

Animal Genetics Testing Services

Global Animal Genetics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Others

Table of Contents

1 Animal Genetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Genetics

1.2 Classification of Animal Genetics by Types

1.2.1 Global Animal Genetics Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Animal Genetics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Animal Genetics Products

1.2.4 Animal Genetics Testing Services

1.3 Global Animal Genetics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Animal Genetics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Porcine

1.3.4 Bovine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Animal Genetics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Animal Genetics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Animal Genetics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Animal Genetics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Animal Genetics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Animal Genetics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Animal Genetics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Animal Genetics (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Genus PLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Animal Genetics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Genus PLC Animal Genetics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Alta Genetics

Continued….

