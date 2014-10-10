ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Dental 3D Printer Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Dental 3D Printer Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Cloud Cap MicroPilot Lockheed Martin Robota Ascending Technologies Airware Dara Aviation)

Description

Scope of the Global Dental 3D Printer Market Report:

The global Dental 3D Printer market is valued at 478.7 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 657.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dental 3D Printer.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Dental 3D Printer market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dental 3D Printer market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Dental 3D Printer Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stratasys

DWS Systems

3D Systems

Asiga

EnvisionTEC

Prodways Entrepreneurs

Bego

Global Dental 3D Printer Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Dental 3D Printer Market Segment by Type, covers

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Global Dental 3D Printer Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dental Lab & Clinic

Hospital

Others

