ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Japan Radio Co Beijing Highlander Consilium Furuno Kongsberg Maritime Interschalt Maritime Systems Danelec Marine Wärtsilä SAM Electronics L-3 Communications Raytheon Anschutz Kelvin Hughes Maretron)

Description

Scope of the Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Report:

The global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is valued at 1546.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Japan Radio Co

Beijing Highlander

Consilium

Furuno

Kongsberg Maritime

Interschalt Maritime Systems

Danelec Marine

Wärtsilä SAM Electronics

L-3 Communications

Raytheon Anschutz

Kelvin Hughes

Maretron

Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segment by Type, covers

General Voyage Data Recorder

Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship

Others

Table of Contents

1 Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR)

1.2 Classification of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) by Types

1.2.1 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 General Voyage Data Recorder

1.2.4 Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

1.3 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Passenger Ship

1.3.3 Cargo Ship

1.3.4 Naval Ship

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Japan Radio Co

2.1.1 Business Overview

Continued….

