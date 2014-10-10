ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Logistics Robots Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Logistics Robots Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (KUKA (Swisslog) Amazon Robotics Dematic Daifuku CIM Corp Knapp Vecna Bastian Grenzebach Vanderlande IAM Robotics Hitachi Fetch Robotics Grey Orange Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Adept Technology)

The global Logistics Robots market is valued at 2227.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5012.1 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Logistics Robots.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Logistics Robots market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Logistics Robots market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Logistics Robots Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

KUKA (Swisslog)

Amazon Robotics

Dematic

Daifuku

CIM Corp

Knapp

Vecna

Bastian

Grenzebach

Vanderlande

IAM Robotics

Hitachi

Fetch Robotics

Grey Orange

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Global Logistics Robots Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Logistics Robots Market Segment by Type, covers

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Global Logistics Robots Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehouse

Outdoor

