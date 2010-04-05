This report researches the worldwide Fabrics for Marine Upholstery market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fabrics for Marine Upholstery.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fabrics for Marine Upholstery capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

A. Kähne Bootsausstatter

Alcantara

Extex

FMG – Sailmaker International

Forma Marine Ltd

G Nautics

GisaTex GmbH & Co. KG

Italvipla

Ixel Marine

MATC

Morbern

Sattler

Sauleda

SPRADLING

Sunbrella

Tessilmare

Veada Industries

Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Breakdown Data by Type

Vinyl

Acrylic Fabric

Polyester

Artificial Leather

Microfiber

Pvc

Terry

Polyurethane

Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Breakdown Data by Application

Exterior Decoration

Interior Decoration

Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fabrics for Marine Upholstery manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vinyl

1.4.3 Acrylic Fabric

1.4.4 Polyester

1.4.5 Artificial Leather

1.4.6 Microfiber

1.4.7 Pvc

1.4.8 Terry

1.4.9 Polyurethane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Exterior Decoration

1.5.3 Interior Decoration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production

2.1.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production by Regions

4.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production

4.2.2 United States Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production

4.3.2 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production

4.4.2 China Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production

4.5.2 Japan Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue by Type

6.3 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 A. Kähne Bootsausstatter

8.1.1 A. Kähne Bootsausstatter Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.1.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Alcantara

8.2.1 Alcantara Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.2.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Extex

8.3.1 Extex Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.3.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 FMG – Sailmaker International

8.4.1 FMG – Sailmaker International Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.4.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Forma Marine Ltd

8.5.1 Forma Marine Ltd Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.5.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 G Nautics

8.6.1 G Nautics Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.6.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 GisaTex GmbH & Co. KG

8.7.1 GisaTex GmbH & Co. KG Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.7.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Italvipla

8.8.1 Italvipla Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.8.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Ixel Marine

8.9.1 Ixel Marine Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.9.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 MATC

8.10.1 MATC Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery

8.10.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Morbern

8.12 Sattler

8.13 Sauleda

8.14 SPRADLING

8.15 Sunbrella

8.16 Tessilmare

8.17 Veada Industries

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Upstream Market

11.1.1 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Raw Material

11.1.3 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Distributors

11.5 Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

