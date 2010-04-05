Ground calcium carbonate, or BCC for short, is made from natural carbonate minerals such as calcite, marble and limestone.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing per capita paper consumption and growth in plastic demand in the building and construction industries.

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate.

This report researches the worldwide Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Imerys

Mineral Technologies

Huber Engineered Materials

Omya

Nordkalk

Lhoist

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Building and Construction

Printing

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Others

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

1.4.3 Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Building and Construction

1.5.4 Printing

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Consumer

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production

2.1.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production by Regions

4.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production

4.2.2 United States Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production

4.3.2 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production

4.4.2 China Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production

4.5.2 Japan Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue by Type

6.3 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Imerys

8.1.1 Imerys Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.1.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Mineral Technologies

8.2.1 Mineral Technologies Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.2.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Huber Engineered Materials

8.3.1 Huber Engineered Materials Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.3.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Omya

8.4.1 Omya Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.4.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Nordkalk

8.5.1 Nordkalk Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.5.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Lhoist

8.6.1 Lhoist Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

8.6.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Upstream Market

11.1.1 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Raw Material

11.1.3 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Distributors

11.5 Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

