Plastic welding is welding for semi-finished plastic materials, and is described in ISO 472 as a process of uniting softened surfaces of materials, generally with the aid of heat (except solvent welding). Welding of thermoplastics is accomplished in three sequential stages, namely surface preparation, application of heat and pressure, and cooling. Numerous welding methods have been developed for the joining of semi-finished plastic materials.

North America market held the biggest market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Under the Hood Plastic.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2616298

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Under the Hood Plastic market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Automotive Under the Hood Plastic capacity, production, value, price and market share of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arkema

BASF

Borealis

Du Pont

Exxon Mobil

LyondellBassel Industries

Royal DSM

SABIC

Solvay Plastics

Dow

Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Breakdown Data by Type

Polyamides

Polypropylenes

Other Plastics

Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automotive Under the Hood Plastic manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-under-the-hood-plastic-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyamides

1.4.3 Polypropylenes

1.4.4 Other Plastics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production

4.2.2 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production

4.4.2 China Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Arkema

8.1.1 Arkema Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.1.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.2.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Borealis

8.3.1 Borealis Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.3.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Du Pont

8.4.1 Du Pont Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.4.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Exxon Mobil

8.5.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.5.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 LyondellBassel Industries

8.6.1 LyondellBassel Industries Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.6.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Royal DSM

8.7.1 Royal DSM Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.7.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 SABIC

8.8.1 SABIC Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.8.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Solvay Plastics

8.9.1 Solvay Plastics Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.9.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Dow

8.10.1 Dow Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic

8.10.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Upstream Market

11.1.1 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Raw Material

11.1.3 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Distributors

11.5 Automotive Under the Hood Plastic Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2616298

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155