Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites is a composite material consisting of short fibers and resins.

Asia Pacific (including Rest of the World) is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance thermoplastic composites.

Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites.

This report researches the worldwide Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.4.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics (E&E)

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production

2.1.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production by Regions

4.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production

4.2.2 United States Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production

4.3.2 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production

4.4.2 China Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production

4.5.2 Japan Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue by Type

6.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.1.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Celanese

8.2.1 Celanese Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.2.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Daicel

8.3.1 Daicel Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.3.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dieffenbacher

8.4.1 Dieffenbacher Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.4.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Dupont

8.5.1 Dupont Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.5.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hanwha Azdel

8.6.1 Hanwha Azdel Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.6.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 JNC

8.7.1 JNC Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.7.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Kingfa

8.8.1 Kingfa Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.8.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Koninklijke Ten Cate

8.9.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.9.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Lanxess

8.10.1 Lanxess Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

8.10.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Plasticomp

8.12 Polyone

8.13 PPG

8.14 Quadrant

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Upstream Market

11.1.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Raw Material

11.1.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Distributors

11.5 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

