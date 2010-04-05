Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Insights, by Industry-Size, Present Scenario, Development Trends, Companies Profile and Forecast Research Study 2025
This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Antioxidants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Synthetic Antioxidants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.
In recent years, the rubber processing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for antioxidants will correspondingly increase. EU and North America are the main consumption markets in recent years.
Global Synthetic Antioxidants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Antioxidants.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Antioxidants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Antioxidants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Chemtura
SONGWON
SI (Albemarle)
Double Bond Chemical
CYTEC (SOLVAY)
Akzonobel
Clariant
Lanxess
Dow
Sumitomo Chemical
Adeka
Innospec
Kumho Petrochemical
Lubrizol
EVONIK
Addivant
Baker Hughes
Akrochem
Omnova Solutions
Sunny Wealth Chemicals
Eastman
Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Type
Synthetic Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Application
Plastic Additives
Fuel Additives
Food Additives
Others
Synthetic Antioxidants Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Synthetic Antioxidants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Synthetic Antioxidants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Antioxidants :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Synthetic Antioxidants
1.4.3 Natural Antioxidants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Plastic Additives
1.5.3 Fuel Additives
1.5.4 Food Additives
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Synthetic Antioxidants Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Regions
4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Production
4.2.2 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Production
4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Synthetic Antioxidants Production
4.4.2 China Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Production
4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Type
6.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.1.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Chemtura
8.2.1 Chemtura Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.2.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 SONGWON
8.3.1 SONGWON Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.3.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 SI (Albemarle)
8.4.1 SI (Albemarle) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.4.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Double Bond Chemical
8.5.1 Double Bond Chemical Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.5.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 CYTEC (SOLVAY)
8.6.1 CYTEC (SOLVAY) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.6.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Akzonobel
8.7.1 Akzonobel Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.7.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Clariant
8.8.1 Clariant Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.8.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Lanxess
8.9.1 Lanxess Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.9.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Dow
8.10.1 Dow Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants
8.10.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Sumitomo Chemical
8.12 Adeka
8.13 Innospec
8.14 Kumho Petrochemical
8.15 Lubrizol
8.16 EVONIK
8.17 Addivant
8.18 Baker Hughes
8.19 Akrochem
8.20 Omnova Solutions
8.21 Sunny Wealth Chemicals
8.22 Eastman
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Antioxidants Upstream Market
11.1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Antioxidants Raw Material
11.1.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Distributors
11.5 Synthetic Antioxidants Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
