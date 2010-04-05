This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Antioxidants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Antioxidants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.

In recent years, the rubber processing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for antioxidants will correspondingly increase. EU and North America are the main consumption markets in recent years.

Global Synthetic Antioxidants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Antioxidants.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Antioxidants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Antioxidants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Chemtura

SONGWON

SI (Albemarle)

Double Bond Chemical

CYTEC (SOLVAY)

Akzonobel

Clariant

Lanxess

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

Adeka

Innospec

Kumho Petrochemical

Lubrizol

EVONIK

Addivant

Baker Hughes

Akrochem

Omnova Solutions

Sunny Wealth Chemicals

Eastman

Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Additives

Fuel Additives

Food Additives

Others

Synthetic Antioxidants Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Antioxidants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic Antioxidants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Antioxidants :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synthetic Antioxidants

1.4.3 Natural Antioxidants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plastic Additives

1.5.3 Fuel Additives

1.5.4 Food Additives

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Antioxidants Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Production

4.2.2 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Production

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Synthetic Antioxidants Production

4.4.2 China Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Production

4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Antioxidants Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue by Type

6.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.1.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Chemtura

8.2.1 Chemtura Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.2.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 SONGWON

8.3.1 SONGWON Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.3.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 SI (Albemarle)

8.4.1 SI (Albemarle) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.4.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Double Bond Chemical

8.5.1 Double Bond Chemical Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.5.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 CYTEC (SOLVAY)

8.6.1 CYTEC (SOLVAY) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.6.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Akzonobel

8.7.1 Akzonobel Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.7.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Clariant

8.8.1 Clariant Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.8.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Lanxess

8.9.1 Lanxess Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.9.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Dow

8.10.1 Dow Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Antioxidants

8.10.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sumitomo Chemical

8.12 Adeka

8.13 Innospec

8.14 Kumho Petrochemical

8.15 Lubrizol

8.16 EVONIK

8.17 Addivant

8.18 Baker Hughes

8.19 Akrochem

8.20 Omnova Solutions

8.21 Sunny Wealth Chemicals

8.22 Eastman

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Synthetic Antioxidants Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Antioxidants Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Antioxidants Upstream Market

11.1.1 Synthetic Antioxidants Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Antioxidants Raw Material

11.1.3 Synthetic Antioxidants Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Synthetic Antioxidants Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Synthetic Antioxidants Distributors

11.5 Synthetic Antioxidants Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

