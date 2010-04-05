Biofuel generally refers to a solid, liquid or gas fuel made of biomass or extracted, which can replace gasoline and diesel produced by petroleum. It is an important direction for the development and utilization of renewable energy.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Bioethanol Fuel market.

Global Bioethanol Fuel market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioethanol Fuel.

This report researches the worldwide Bioethanol Fuel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bioethanol Fuel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bioethanol Fuel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bioethanol Fuel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Poet

ADM

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

Cargill

The Andersons

BP

Big River Resources

Vivergo

Jilin Fuel Ethanol

China Agri-Industries Holdings

Tianguan Group

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)

Bioethanol Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

Corn-based Ethanol

Sugarcane-based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

Others

Bioethanol Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Bioethanol Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bioethanol Fuel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bioethanol Fuel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioethanol Fuel :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Bioethanol Fuel Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Bioethanol Fuel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corn-based Ethanol

1.4.3 Sugarcane-based Ethanol

1.4.4 Cellulosic Ethanol

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Fuels

1.5.3 Transportation Fuels

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production

2.1.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bioethanol Fuel Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bioethanol Fuel Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bioethanol Fuel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bioethanol Fuel Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bioethanol Fuel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bioethanol Fuel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bioethanol Fuel Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bioethanol Fuel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bioethanol Fuel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bioethanol Fuel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bioethanol Fuel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Bioethanol Fuel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bioethanol Fuel Production

4.2.2 United States Bioethanol Fuel Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bioethanol Fuel Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Production

4.3.2 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bioethanol Fuel Production

4.4.2 China Bioethanol Fuel Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bioethanol Fuel Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bioethanol Fuel Production

4.5.2 Japan Bioethanol Fuel Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bioethanol Fuel Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue by Type

6.3 Bioethanol Fuel Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Poet

8.1.1 Poet Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.1.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ADM

8.2.1 ADM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.2.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Valero

8.3.1 Valero Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.3.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Green Plains

8.4.1 Green Plains Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.4.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Flint Hills Resources

8.5.1 Flint Hills Resources Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.5.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Abengoa Bioenergy

8.6.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.6.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Pacific Ethanol

8.7.1 Pacific Ethanol Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.7.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 CropEnergies

8.8.1 CropEnergies Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.8.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Raizen

8.9.1 Raizen Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.9.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Cargill

8.10.1 Cargill Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bioethanol Fuel

8.10.4 Bioethanol Fuel Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 The Andersons

8.12 BP

8.13 Big River Resources

8.14 Vivergo

8.15 Jilin Fuel Ethanol

8.16 China Agri-Industries Holdings

8.17 Tianguan Group

8.18 COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Bioethanol Fuel Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bioethanol Fuel Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bioethanol Fuel Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bioethanol Fuel Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bioethanol Fuel Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bioethanol Fuel Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bioethanol Fuel Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bioethanol Fuel Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bioethanol Fuel Raw Material

11.1.3 Bioethanol Fuel Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bioethanol Fuel Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bioethanol Fuel Distributors

11.5 Bioethanol Fuel Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

