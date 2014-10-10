Mart Research new study, Global Digital Banking Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

The global Digital Banking market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Digital Banking by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

PC

Mobile

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Digital Banking Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Digital Banking Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Digital Banking Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 PC

3.1.2 Mobile

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Digital Banking Urban FT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Kony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Backbase (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Technisys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Infosys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Digiliti Money (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Innofis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Mobilearth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 D3 Banking Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Alkami (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Q2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Misys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 SAP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Retail Digital Banking

6.1.2 Demand in SME Digital Banking

6.1.3 Demand in Corporate Digital Banking

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Digital Banking

Table Application Segment of Digital Banking

Table Global Digital Banking Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of PC

Table Major Company List of Mobile

Table Global Digital Banking Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Digital Banking Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Urban FT Overview List

Table Digital Banking Business Operation of Urban FT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Kony Overview List

Table Digital Banking Business Operation of Kony (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Backbase Overview List

Table Digital Banking Business Operation of Backbase (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Technisys Overview List

Table Digital Banking Business Operation of Technisys (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Infosys Overview List

Table Digital Banking Business Operation of Infosys (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Digiliti Money Overview List

