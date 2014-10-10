Mart Research new study, Global HetNet Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Driven by the growing demand for in-building wireless coverage and the huge influx of mobile data traffic, conventional macrocells alone are no longer deemed sufficient to handle the needs of today’s wireless subscribers. In addition, the imminent adoption of centimeter and millimeter wave spectrum, to support higher data rates in 5G networks, necessitates the usage of much smaller cell sizes.

To cope with growing capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are significantly increasing their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.

Mart Research estimates that global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements. At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum. In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.

The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Some Points from Table of Contents

The HetNet Networks Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: An Overview of Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS

Chapter Three: Integration & Offloading Technology

Chapter Four: Key Trends in Next-Generation HetNet Infrastructure

Chapter Five: Industry Roadmap and Value Chain

Chapter Six: HetNet Deployment Models, Use Cases & Vertical Markets

Chapter Seven: HetNet Backhaul & Fronthaul

Chapter Eight: Standardization & Regulatory Initiatives

Chapter Nine: Service Provider Case Studies

Chapter Ten: Wireless Network Infrastructure Incumbents

Chapter Eleven: Macrocell RAN, Small Cell, C-RAN & Mobile Core Specialists

Chapter Twelve: Antenna, DAS, RRH, Repeater & Site Solution Specialists

Chapter Thirteen: Carrier Wi-Fi Specialists

Chapter Fourteen: Enabling & Complementary Technology Providers

Chapter Fifteen: Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Solution Providers

Chapter Sixteen: Market Analysis and Forecasts

Chapter Seventeen: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

