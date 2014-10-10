Worldwide Mobility Sharing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobility Sharing Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobility Sharing Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Mobility Sharing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Mobility Sharing players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Mobility sharing is a service that allows the customers to rent a vehicle for a certain distance or time in exchange for money. The mobility sharing market is experiencing high growth due to increasing digitization, and the rising cost of vehicle ownership. The mobility sharing market is expected to witness high growth in APAC due to increasing adoption of mobile phones and high population.

The mobility sharing market is highly influenced by driving factors such as increasing traffic congestion, high fuel prices and low per capita income in the developing regions. However, the lack of standardization of transportation policies across various regions might hinder the growth of mobility sharing market.

The global mobility sharing market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy model, power source. Based type, the market is segmented as ride sharing, vehicle rental, ride sourcing, and private. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCVS, buses and coaches, micro mobility. On the basis of business model, the market is divided into P2P, B2B, B2C. On the basis of autonomy model the market is segmented as manual, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. Based on power source the market is segmented as fuel powered, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and battery electric vehicle.

Top Dominating Key Players: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Europcar, Gett, Lyft, Inc., Taxify OÜ, The Hertz Corporation and Uber Technologies Inc.

Mobility Sharing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Mobility Sharing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

