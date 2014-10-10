According to a new market study entitled “Automotive Composites Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Composites are known for their lightweight structures and high durability, and these factors have increased the procurement interest among various industries. Automotive industry is one of the key industries to actively procure composites for varied applications. In the recent years, the automotive industry has excelled prominently with significant demand from the consumers across the globe. The demand for automotive composites is increasing with the rising manufacturing of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles as well as off-road vehicles, which is catalyzing the growth of automotive composites market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

2. PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES

3. KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE B.V.

4. SOLVAY S.A

5. SGL GROUP

6. TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

7. TOHO TENAX CO. LTD.

8. CONTINENTAL STRUCTURAL PLASTICS INC.

9. QUANTUM COMPOSITES

10. 3B FIBERGLASS COMPANY

Worldwide Automotive Composites Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Composites industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Automotive Composites Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

