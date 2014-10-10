“Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in next generation contact lenses market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography.

The next generation contact lenses market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in next generation contact lenses market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Next Generation Contact Lenses Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Therapeutic Contact Lenses, Drug-eluting Contact Lenses, Diagnostic Monitoring Contact Lenses, Visual Prostheses); Application (Therapeutic, Drug Delivery, Diagnosis/Monitoring)

A contact lens is a thin lens that is placed directly on the surface of the eye. Contact lenses are artificial eye or glass eye used by over 150 million people worldwide, and it can be worn to correct vision, for cosmetic or ocular prosthetic. People choose to wear contact lenses for many reasons; they wanted to avoid wearing glasses or wanted to change the appearance of their eyes. Many use it for functional or optical purposes. When compared contact lenses with the spectacles, contact lenses typically provide better peripheral vision and do not collect moisture (from rain, snow, condensation, etc.) or sweat that can make them preferable for sports and other outdoor activities.

The next generation contact lenses market is segmented on the basis of type and by application. Based on type the market is segmented as therapeutic contact lenses, drug-eluting contact lenses, diagnostic monitoring contact lenses and visual prostheses. Further on the basis of visual prostheses the market is categorized as retinal implant, optic nerve implant and cortical implant. On the basis of application the market is categorized as therapeutic, drug delivery and diagnosis / monitoring.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in next generation contact lenses market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The next generation contact lenses market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Listed Companies are

Abbott

agtc

Allergan

Bausch & Lomb India Pvt. Ltd.

ChromaGen™

Interojo

Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc

NIDEK CO., LTD.

NJRetina

OcuMedic

