The market parameters of this Retro-Reflective Materials Market report include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation.Market is expected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2025, from USD 4.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Orafol Europe GmbH, Dominic Optical Inc., Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd, Coats Group Plc, Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc., Paiho Group, Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd, Reflomax, JRC Reflex SAS, Aura Optical Systems, LP, American & Efird, Magnacolours, others

Market Definition: Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market

Retroreflective sheeting is also termed as an elastic retroreflective material which is primarily used to increase the night time conspicuity of traffic signs, high-visibility clothing, and other items so that they are safely and effectively visible in the light of an approaching vehicle. They are majorly used as a material is to increase the scanning range of barcodes in factory settings. The sheeting consists of retroreflective glass beads, micro prisms, or encapsulated lenses that are sealed onto a fabric or plastic substrate.

Various regulations implied on the transportation is one of the major factor that is driving the growth of the market and various manufacture are making the products to meet the specification of regulation for instance SATRA which is one of the key player of the market has different types of high-visibility products to show that they meet the requirements of the EU Directive (89/686/EEC) on PPE.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Competitive Analysis: Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market

The global retro-reflective materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of retro-reflective materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Stringent government regulations regarding worker and vehicle safety

Increased demand for retro-reflective materials to enhance night time and low light condition visibility

Large construction spending in developing economies

Limited shelf life of retro-reflective products

High manufacturing cost of ceramic beads and micro prismatic technologies

Retro-Reflective Materials market With Key Segments:

The global retro-reflective materials market is segmented based on product, end-use industry and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into kaolinite, smectite and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into packaging, flame retardants and automotive, paints and coatings and other

Major Topics Covered in the report:

