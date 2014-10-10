Metal nanoparticles exhibit a great linear optical property that are analogous to molecular systems in effect but arise from a different physical process. The characteristic colour of the metal is given by plasmon resonance absorption which is highly dependent on particle shape and interparticle interaction. The metal exhibits various properties such as enhanced electrical strength, optical, magnetic and chemical characteristics from the material of which it is made.

This Market is expected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2025, from USD 12.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technologies (New York), Nanocomposix (California), BBI Group (Wales), Strem Chemicals (U.S.), Cline Scientific (Sweden), Nano Labs (India), Cytodiagnostics (Canada), Nanopartz (Colorado), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Blacktrace Holdings (England), Quantumsphere (U.S.), Seashell Technology (California), others

Many nanomaterials are available with varying shapes, sizes, composition and surface coatings technology. They also offer a wide range of functionalities which are applicable for a number of sectors such as anti-bacterialism, anti-corrosion, protective and UV-absorbent, easy clean and thermal barrier. Due to the increase in application areas of metal nanoparticles, the rise in demand for gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and because of supportive government initiatives & funding there is a boost in the growth of the metal nanoparticles market.

Increasing popularity of gold nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical industry.

Enhancing applications of nanoparticles.

More support given by government initiatives and funding.

Complex and expensive manufacturing of nanoparticles

By Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, Copper, Nickel),

(Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, Copper, Nickel), End-Use Industry ( Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Catalyst, Personal Care & Cosmetics),

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Catalyst, Personal Care & Cosmetics), Synthesis Process (Chemical Methods, Physical Method, Bio-Based Methods)

The global metal nanoparticles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Catalyst Carriers Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, the nanowerk company introduced a new product called multi axis precision motor controller that optimizes the performance of stages that is equipped with direct drive servo motors and high resolution encoders.

