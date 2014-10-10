Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market By Technology (Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment, Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies, Other Technologies), By Product (Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Biologics, Spinal Decompression, Non-fusion Devices, Spine Bone Stimulators,), By Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimally-invasive Surgery), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The reason for the rise in the market is the increasing demands for invasive spine surgeries, rising number of spine surgery devices being developed with new technologies and the rising population of older and obsessed people. Few of the major competitors currently working in global spinal implants and surgical devices market are: DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Pioneer Surgical, Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive. Inc, ), Exactech, Inc, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Titan Spine, X·spine Systems, Inc., Marox Corporation

Market Definition:

Spinal implants and surgical device plays a major role for the treatment of spines which are deformed in old aged and obessed people. These are the device which promote fusion, improves spine stability, strengthen the spine, and correct any deformities. The spine units are especially designed for the accurate deformities, to stabilize the spine and others. They are basically made up of or manufactured from metals along with chrome steel or titanium-alloy, while some spine units are manufactured using non-metallic compounds. They are used to treat spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis.

Competitive Analysis:

Global spinal implants and surgical devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inflammatory disease drug delivery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Demands for invasive spine surgeries are increasing rapidly.

Rising spine surgery devices being developed with new technologies.

The rising population of older and obessed people shows high rate of spine deformities

New products such as artificial disc are more popular and show the incidence rate of slipped discs treatment hence the spine market will grow in the next few years.

Market Restraint

The cost of the procedure is way too high for the normal people

To get approval before proceeding for the procedure

Reimbursements in developing countries are very poor

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spinal implants and surgical devices market are: DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Pioneer Surgical, Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive. Inc, ), Exactech, Inc, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Titan Spine, X·spine Systems, Inc., Marox Corporation, Spine Wave, Inc., Captiva Spine, LLC., Wenzel Spine, Inc., Axial Medical, Tecomet, Inc., and SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July2019, NuVasive, Inc. concentrated on converting spine surgery with negligibly disruptive, procedurally integrated clarifications, today declared the launch of the Pulse combined technology platform. Pulse is the earliest, solo platforms to comprise numerous technologies designed to assist surgeons adopt more effective, less troublesome surgical methods in all spine processes.

In February, 2019 Spinal Kinetics LLC launched Artificial Cervical Disc M6-C. It is a transplant which is being used to swap the spoiled or diseased disc of the neck in spine region. It comprises series of polymer fibers which are tided in a precise pattern. It is used to give relief from pain and permits motion in all directions. They are only used on those people who have fully grown bones to replace a disc in the neck. This device supports to stabilize the spine. In a clinical study of around 152 patients, there was an 86.8% overall success rate for this procedure.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product:- Thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, non-fusion devices, spine bone stimulators and spinal decompression devices.

Thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion device is sub segment:- anterior thoracic and lumbar fusion devices, posterior thoracic and lumbar fusion devices and interbody thoracic and lumbar fusion devices.

Cervical Fusion Devices is sub-segmented:- Anterior cervical fusion devices and posterior cervical fusion devices where anterior cervical fusion devices is further divided into anterior cervical plates, anterior cervical screw systems and cervical interbody fusion devices and posterior cervical fusion devices is further divided into posterior cervical plates, posterior cervical rods and posterior cervical screws.

Spine biologics is sub-segment:- Demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, bone substitutes, machined bones, cell-based matrices and allografts.

Vertebral compression fracture treatment device is sub segmente:- Balloon kyphoplasty devices and vertebroplasty devices.

On the basis of technology:- Spinal fusion and fixation technologies, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion technologies and spinal decompression.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

