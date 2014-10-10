The Global Thermal Management Market research report serves as a valuable asset for the clients to understand deeply about Global Thermal Management Market and learn more about its advantages and disadvantages. The exploration study has been set up with the utilization of inside-out qualitative and quantitative examinations of the Global Thermal Management Market . All discoveries and information on the Global Thermal Management Market given in the reports are determined, assembled, and checked utilizing progressed and dependable research sources. The regional examination offered in the report will assist you with identifying key opportunities of the Global Thermal Management Market accessible in various areas and nations.

The Global Thermal Management Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal management market are Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek

Market Definition:

Electronic devices and circuits often produce excess heat. This excess heat, therefore, needs thermal management in an attempt to avoid errors and hence enhance efficiency. Several methods are available to allow thermal management to be carried out, including multiple systems such as conduction cooling equipment, convection cooling machines, sophisticated modeling machines and hybrid cooling systems. Thermal management can be performed for apps such as consumer electronics, computers and data centers, manufacturing, aviation and defense and much more.

Competitive Analysis:

Global thermal management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation:-

Global Thermal Management Market By Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non- Adhesive Materials), Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active), Advanced Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices), Service (Installation and Calibration, Optimization and Post-Sales Support), End-Use Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Servers and Data Centers Consumer, Electronics, Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal management marketare Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Master Bond introduced the new adhesive. The Supreme 3HTS-80 is a one-part, silver-filled epoxy adhesive which is not pre-mixed and froze and has a limitless work-life at ambient temperature. It has a hardness of 50-60 Shore D and an elevated thermal conductivity. Supreme 3HTS-80 can resist thermal cycling and surprise at ambient temperatures varying from -100°F to 350°F. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In February 2019, Laird Thermal Systems has built up a huge power of direct-to-air thermoelectric assembly (TEA). This provides a higher cooling system than conventional thermoelectric oriented devices. The portable DA280 provides secure service at low maintenance costs and is eco-sensitive. Additional layout considerations include temperature flexibility and increased strength to humidity interference, which may be problematic for devices that work below the dew point. This expands the consumer range of the PowerCool Series with a much greater cooling capacity system

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

