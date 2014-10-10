Global Champagne Market Size expected to grow exhibiting over the forecast period (2019-2025). Key factors driving champagne market growth is the economical growth in developing regions. Moreover, another major factor boosting the market growth is availability of a wide range of flavored champagne that is resulting in expanding consumer base.

The global market of champagne market has been segmented by different types of grape used, type of wine, flavor distribution channel and geography. Furthermore, type of grape used segment of the market is bifurcated into black Pinot Meuniere, black Pinot Noir and white Chardonnay. In addition, black pinot noir as well as black pinot meuniere are the majorly used grapes types for manufacturing of champagne, however, small quantity of white chardonnay grapes are too used.

Based on the type segment of the global champagne market is sub-segmented into blanc de noirs, prestige cuvee, blanc de blancs as well as rosé champagne. Likewise, distribution channel segment of the champagne market across the globe is sub-divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores and online stores. Supermarkets & hypermarkets will probably lead the market with major champagne market share in upcoming years. Further, flavors segment of the market is categorized into brut and fruity flavor. Fruity flavor section of the segment is divided into pear, apple, citrus, strawberry, cream, nutty and vanilla.

Geographically, global champagne market has been divided into several key regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market of European region is anticipated acquire major champagne market share across the world. The growth of the region is attributed to it being one of the largest producer as well as consumer of champagne. In addition, countries including France and United Kingdom are the major contributors of revenue in the region.

The global champagne industry is highly competitive and fragmented with prominent players. Some key players within the competitive edge of champagne market across the globe include LANSON-BCC, Moët Hennessy USA, Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Vranken – Pommery Monopole, Louis Roederer, Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Martel, Champagne Laurent-Perrier S.A.S. and Taittinger.

Key segments of the global champagne market include:

Types of Grape Used Segment of champagne market

Black Pinot Meuniere

Black Pinot Noir

White Chardonnay

Type of Wine Segment of champagne market

White and black

Prestige cuvee

White of whites

Champagne rosé

Flavor Segment of champagne market

Brut flavor

Fruity flavor

Distribution channel Segment of champagne market

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Online stores

Geographical segmentation of champagne market

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

