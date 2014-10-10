The Global Anti-Drone Market research report serves as a valuable asset for the clients to understand deeply about Global Anti-Drone Market and learn more about its advantages and disadvantages. The exploration study has been set up with the utilization of inside-out qualitative and quantitative examinations of the Global Anti-Drone Market. All discoveries and information on the Global Anti-Drone Market given in the reports are determined, assembled, and checked utilizing progressed and dependable research sources. The regional examination offered in the report will assist you with identifying key opportunities of the Global Anti-Drone Market accessible in various areas and nations. The Global Anti-Drone Market accounted to USD 218.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Some of the major players operating in anti-drone market are Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Dedrone Inc., Raytheon Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Droneshield Ltd., Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC among others.

Global Anti-Drone Market Definition:

Anti-Drone is a scalable system, which provides the maximum protection of areas and facilities of various sizes, forms and functions.

Segmentation:-

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Technology (Laser System, Traditional Kinetic System, Electronics System) By Defense Type (Detection & Disruption, Detection) By End-user (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in the adoption of drones for commercial as well as recreational purpose

Increased Terrorism Activities

High R&D expenditure

Public safety concern

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Anti-Drone Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Anti-Drone report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

On the basis of technology the anti-drone market is segmented into Laser System, Traditional Kinetic System, and Electronics System.

On the basis of defense type the anti-drone market is segmented into Detection & Disruption, Detection.

On the basis of End-user the anti-drone market is segmented into Military & Defense, Commercial, Government, Others.

On the basis of geography, anti-drone market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Anti-Drone Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

