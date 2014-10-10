Download PDF Sample Copy of Report@http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-robots-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial robots market are:-

ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., DENSO CORPORATION., Comau SpA VAT, DAIHEN Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots, CMA ROBOTICS SPA ITALY, Artech Automation AS, Panasonic Corporation.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation:-

Global Industrial Robots Market By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Technology (Motion Control and Drives Systems, Robotics Systems, Integrated Manufacturing Systems, Machine Vision Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Programmable Logic Control System, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Industrial Robots Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Industrial Robots Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Industrial Robots Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Robots Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Robots Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Industrial Robots Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for industrial robotics from SEMs is driving this market

The increase in investments for innovations and automation in industries is expected to drive the market

Surging demand for automation activities and reduction in custom duties in the industry is expected to drive the market

Demand for minimizing defect, waste and downtime are the factors for growth in this market

Market Restraints:

The high manufacturing cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth

High investment required for the initial setup is a restraint for this market

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2017, Kawasaki collaborated with ABB for robot automation cooperation. This can be the world’s 1st collaboration targeted on cobots and creation of trade approaches to safety, communication, and programming. This means more variability and more human intervention. This collaboration will bring advancement in technology and expand their product portfolio

In April 2017, IBM partners with ABB for industrial artificial intelligence that will merge IBM Watson’s power with ABB Ability, ABB’s extensive digital offering to unlock new value for customers in utilities, industry, transportation and infrastructure. This partnership will unlock new achievement for both the companies and bring new technological advancement

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Segmentation: Global Industrial Robots Market

By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Others

Collaborative Robots

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Technology

Motion Control and Drives Systems

Robotics Systems

Integrated Manufacturing Systems

Machine Vision Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Control System

Others

By Geography

