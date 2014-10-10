Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market By Ingredients (milk protein concentrates, Milk Protein Isolates, Co-precipitates, Blends, Total Milk Proteins), Contents (85%,70%-85%, 70%), End-use applications (Nutrition products, Dairy products, Cheese products, Others), Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Competitive Analysis:
The global milk protein concentrates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potato starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Definition:
Milk protein concentrates are milk products with concentrated contents of milk protein. They are produced by processing slim milk. It involves a series of procedures such as ultrafication, evaporation, and spray drying. They are normally produced in dry, powder form. They are complete dairy proteins which are available in protein concentrations ranging from 40% to 90%. They are used for their nutritional and functional properties.
Market Driver:
- Increase in the consumption of nutritious products, protein-rich food.
Market Restraint:
- Lack of certainties associated with milk prices.
Inquire about this report from our expert’s @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-milk-protein-concentrates-market
Segmentation: Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market
- By Ingredients
- milk protein concentrates
- Milk Protein Isolates
- Co-precipitates
- Blends
- Total Milk Proteins
- By Contents
- 85%
- 70%-85%
- 70%
- By End-use applications
- Nutrition products
- Dairy products
- Cheese products
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, NZMP announced it will launch a new range of milk protein concentrates which will include fast digesting milk protein concentrates and 14% high-protein ready-to-drink medical beverage. The company said their focus is to provide drinks to patients and the elder ones to make nutrition easier.
- In June 2018, Idaho Milk Products, based in the U.S. declared its plans to expand its milk processing facility in Jerome, Idaho. The Processing capacity will expand by one-third to accommodate an additional 1 million pounds per day of locally sourced milk so that they can add long term value to production.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475