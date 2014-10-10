Global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant increases in the purchasing power of individuals as well as better efficiency of these devices promoting convenience in the kitchen. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart kitchen appliances market are Electrolux, SAMSUNG, Whirlpool, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Daewoo Electronics, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Midea Group

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Product (Ovens, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Cookware & Cooktops, Scale & Thermometers, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Commercial Retail Stores), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In May 2019, BSH Home Appliances Corporation announced that they had made a strategic investment in “Chefling”, a provider of smart kitchen solutions based on AI-platform. This investment will help BSH in providing their existing customers with smart kitchen appliances and needs as per their requirement. The consumer goods will help organise the inventory, suggest recipes, organize the budgets according to taste preferences. This investment will accelerate the rate of development and commercialization of these goods

In August 2018, Electrolux announced that they had expanded their partnership with Google for the integration of kitchen appliances with connected technologies and smart solutions. These products will be available in the European region and will be integrated with “Google Assistant” helping the consumers give out voice commands and commercialization will begin in early 2019

Market Definition:

Smart kitchen appliances are smart consumer electronic goods that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and other smart devices with the help of either internet/Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This interconnectivity provides users with the ability to give out commands to these appliances, operational monitoring, and also tracking their performance efficiency. These devices promote greater energy savings, reduce the wastage of resources while also providing better operational performance.

Global smart kitchen appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart kitchen appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart kitchen appliances market are Electrolux, SAMSUNG, Whirlpool, LG Electronics, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Daewoo Electronics, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Midea Group, Anova Applied Electronics, Inc., Hangzhou Robam Electric Co., Behmor, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Nutribullet.com and June Life Inc. among others.

