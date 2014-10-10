Global Field Service Management Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the factors such as enhanced customer satisfaction, increasing number of field operations in manufacturing, oil & gas and reducing operational cost and Internet of Things (IOT) is driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices among field workers is also a factor to drive the growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global field service management market are Astea International Inc., Oracle, ServiceMax, SAP SE, Industrial and Financial Systems, Microsoft, Praxedo, ClickSoftware, Retriever Communications, ServicePower, Infor, Salesforce.com Inc., Jobber, Accruent, P3C Technologies LLC, Pointman LLC, TeamHaven Ltd., FieldAware, MSI Data, GoSpotCheck Inc., Fieldomobify and others.

Market Definition:

Field service management refers to efficient managing and handling of the company’s field operations such as managing worker activity, scheduling, locating vehicles and dispatching work, ensuring driver safety and integration of activities such as accounting, billing, and inventory. It provides various solutions for strategic allocation of operations of company to enhance the work productivity and increase the overall customer satisfaction. It helps the organization to maximize their revenues by reducing the cost incurred in operations.

Competitive Analysis

Global field service management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of field service management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

For most organizations, efficiently managing a team of service technicians, or field force, is one of the most operationally complex tasks. Because it involves so many variables, which until recently had to be logged, monitored, and controlled by human labor, it took a significant amount of time and precision to keep track of all the unpredictable changes that could occur at any time. Miscommunications, delays, and incorrect or incomplete information inevitably plagued many companies in these situations, and while electronic databases certainly helped matters, they were still exceedingly prone to human error.

Global Field Service Management Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium –Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Financial Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Landscape:

The report for field service management market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers:

Need to maximize productivity of business processes

Technological development leading to opportunities for new business models

Need for an integrated, robust, and centralized system for FSM

Slow growth in the developing and under developed countries

Security concerns with respect to access to confidential data

