Some of the major players operating in the global corrosion inhibitor market :-

APS, Akzo Nobel N.V., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Champion Technology Services, Inc., ICL, SUEZ, Daubert Cromwell, Inc., Dai-ichi India Pvt Ltd, Cytec Solvay Group, ChemTreat, Aegion Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Kemira, The Lubrizol Corporation, Milacron NOF METAL COATINGS GROUP, Eco Friendly Product, NALCO India. , QED Chemicals Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, SHAWCOR H, Ashland. Corrosion Technologies, LLC, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and others.

Major Market Drivers:

Demand for water treatment processes

Growing preference for non – toxic corrosion inhibitors

Increasing exploration of matured reserves

Rising raw material costs

Increasing environmental concerns

Market Definition:

A corrosion inhibitor is defined as a chemical compound which reduces its corrosion rate by applying metal and adding liquid or gas in material. Types of corrosion inhibitor are o anodic inhibitor; cathodic inhibitors mixed inhibitors, volatile Corrosion Inhibitors. Its efficiency depends on flow regime, quantity of water, and fluid composition. It is used in different verticals such as power generation, oil & gas refinery, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical processing, & desalination plant. Corrosion inhibitor controls corrosion by making the environment metal less corrosive and by protecting the metal surface directly. HALOX launched the most extensive line of corrosion inhibiting products ranging from organic and Inorganic Corrosion inhibitors to flash rust, hybrid and specialty corrosion inhibitors.

Hindawi launched new eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors for metals and alloys which deal with plant extracts, drugs, natural polymers, lanthanide compounds, and many more .This market research and analysis identifies exploration of matured reserves along with growing production of shale gas from unconventional reserves.

Insights of the Market in Report

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market industry

Market Segmentation:

The global corrosion inhibitor market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product type:- Organic, Inorganic

Based on application:- Water based, Oil/solvent based and others.

On the basis of end-user:- Power generation, oil & gas refinery, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical processing, & desalination plant and others

Based on geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

