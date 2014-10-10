Global 3D laser scanner market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners, growth of handheld 3D scanners and evolving market for 3D printers across the globe.

The data within the whole 3D laser scanner report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The market report makes businesses to focus on the more important aspects of the market. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period. This 3D laser scanner report also includes geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitor’s currently working global 3D laser scanner market are Faro Technologies Inc., Hexagon, Creaform, Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Surphaser, Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Nextengine, Inc., Laser Scanning Australia Pty Ltd, Smartgeometrics, Precise Visual Technologies, Laser Aviation Inc., among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 3D laser scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D laser scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, Leica RTC360 which is a laser scanner equipped with edge computing technology provides wide scope of accurate creation of 3D models. It is the world’s first 3D laser scanner with automatic in-field pre-registration as mentioned by the company.

In September 2003, Trimble signed an agreement to acquire MENSI S.A, which was developer of terrestrial 3D laser scanning technology. It would helped Trimble in positioning and development of its products.

Segmentation:Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

By Range

(Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range),

Product

(Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, Desktop),

Type

(Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner),

Offering

(Hardware & Software, After-Sales Services),

Application

(Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation),

End-Users

(Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Energy & Power, Tunnel & Mining, Artifact & Heritage Preservation Department),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers:

High Level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners

Growth of handheld 3D scanners

Evolving market for 3D printers across the globe

Increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in various industries

High costs of 3D scanners

Availability and affordability of traditional alternatives to 3D Laser scanning

Company Share Analysis:

The report for the global 3D laser scanner market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

