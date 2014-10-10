Global smart beacon market accounted for USD 1,363.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Smart beacon report is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of semiconductors&electronics industry. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of semiconductors&electronics industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. By taking into consideration specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report have been performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by giving information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Major Market Competitors: Global Smart Beacon Market

Some of the major players in global smart beacon market are

Cisco,

Aruba,

Gimbal,

Onyx Beacon Ltd¸

Sensoro Co. Ltd.¸

Kontakt.Io,

Jaalee Technology,

Bluvision Inc.,

Swirl Networks,

Leantegra,

Blesh,

Major Market Drivers:

Rising need for spatial data to be utilized in analytics

Growing adoption of smartphones

Usage of smart beacons in transportation and logistics

Market Restraint:

Increasing trend of opting online platforms in retail

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Beacon Market

On the basis of connectivity type, the global smart beacon market is segmented into bluetooth low energy (BLE) and hybrid. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) is sub segmented into BLE 4.0 and BLE 5.0.

On the basis of beacon standard, the global smart beacon market is segmented into ibeacon and eddystone.

On the basis of offering, the global smart beacon market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Hardware is sub segmented into standard beacon, sticker beacon and card beacon. Software is sub segmented into analytics software, content management software and other software. Services are sub segmented into project management, consulting, maintenance and support service.

On the basis of end user, the global smart beacon market is segmented into Transportation & logistics, retail, public gatherings and spaces, hospitality, healthcare, automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), sports¸ education and aviation.

On the basis of geography, the global smart beacon market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

