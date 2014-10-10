he Gamma Knife Market accounted to USD 175.3 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Gamma knife market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about what is the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Market research covered in this report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, and buying intentions etc. The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the gamma knife market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been cited in the report.

Gamma Knife Market Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in gamma knife market are Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, and Huiheng Medical, Inc., American Radiosurgery, Inc., ISOTREND spol. s.r.o., ÖZYÜREK A.Ş., among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of minimally invasive surgery

Government insurance plans for radiation therapy

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

High costs of equipments

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

Gamma Knife Market Segmentation:

By technology the market for gamma knife is segmented into brain metastasis, arteriovenous malformation, cancer, trigeminal neuralgia, movement disorder, others.

By anatomy the gamma knife market is segmented into head, neck and others.

On the basis of end-users the gamma knife market is segmented into hospital, clinics and ambulatory centers.

On the basis of geography, gamma knife market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Gamma Knife Market Competitive Analysis:

The gamma knife market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamma knife market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

