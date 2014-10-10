Global Caprolactam Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for plastics in the construction, automotive and electrical sectors are the factors behind the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Caprolactam Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in caprolactam market are BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., China Petrohemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UBEE industries Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, DSM, KuibyshevAzot, Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturer Association, KurskKhimvolokno Ltd, Khimvolokno JSC, GradnoAzot JSC.

Segmentation: Global Caprolactam Market

By Application

Nylon 6 Fibre

Nylon 6 Resin

By End Use

Textile Yarn

Industrial Yarn

Carpet Fibres

Staple Fibres

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd invested Rs 100 crore in nylon fibre manufacturing. They invested Rs 100 crore to diversify into concrete reinforced fibre (CRF) and nylon reinforced fibre (PRF) manufacturing for construction and infrastructure industries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Caprolactam Market

Global caprolactum market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of caprolactum market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

