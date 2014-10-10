Global CNC Controller Market 2019:Growth Analysis By Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com & Others
Global CNC Controller Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and adoption of industrial automation.
The market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for semiconductors&electronics industry.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Bosch Rexroth AG; Haas Automation, Inc; Okuma Corporation; HYUNDAI WIA CORP.; FANUC CORPORATION; INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Machine Tools U.S.A; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com; Yug Machine Tools; Fagor Automation; Batliboi; GF Machining Solutions Management SA.; Xometry; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; Hardinge Inc.; HEIDENHAIN; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Siemens and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation are few of the major competitors currently working in the CNC controller market.
Market Drivers:
Need for the reduction of operating costs which subsequently leads to efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Increase in demand for the enhancement of production rate and efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint:
Requirement of large capital for the installation and implementation of CNC machines; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Segmentation: Global CNC Controller Market
By Product
Microcontroller-Based
DSP-Based
Motion Control Chip-Based
Others
By Component
Power Supply Unit
Software
Cabling
Circuitry Protection System
Motor Drive
Others
By Type of CNC Machine
New CNC Machine
Standard CNC Machines
Custom-Built CNC Machines
Retrofitted CNC Machine
Used CNC Machine
By Software & Services
Software
CAD
CAM
Services
Installation & Commissioning
Retrofitting & Reconditioning
Breakdown
Calibration
By Hardware
CNC Machines
CNC Products
Input Devices
Machine Control Unit or Controller
Driving System
Feedback Devices
By Machine Type
CNC Machining Center
CNC Turning Center
By Axis Type
2-Axis CNC Machine
3-Axis CNC Machine
4-Axis CNC Machine
5-Axis CNC Machine
Multiaxis CNC Machine
By Application
Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool
Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool
Semi-Closed Loop Control Machine Tool
By Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Metal Manufacturing
Medical Devices
Semiconductors & Electronics
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, SIEB & MEYER announced the launch of a new control system, “CNC 95.00” for end-users. The system is a revolutionary and highly standardised. The system inclusive of hardware and software services and are integrated and combined with each other resulting in easy setup and integration in production cycle. This launch reinvigorates the leadership of organisation in CNC control systems.
In March 2017, Delta Electronics, Inc. exhibited six new CNC solutions at the “15th China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT)” held in Beijing, China from April 17-22, 2017. These launches of CNC solutions is evidence to the changes and transformations the market is going through with increasing demand for effective and efficient methods for increasing the production rate.
Competitive Analysis Global CNC controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CNC controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
