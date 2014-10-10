Global CNC Controller Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and adoption of industrial automation.

The market research report, such as this CNC controller market report, plays the most important role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. CNC controller market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for semiconductors&electronics industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Bosch Rexroth AG; Haas Automation, Inc; Okuma Corporation; HYUNDAI WIA CORP.; FANUC CORPORATION; INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Machine Tools U.S.A; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com; Yug Machine Tools; Fagor Automation; Batliboi; GF Machining Solutions Management SA.; Xometry; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; Hardinge Inc.; HEIDENHAIN; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Siemens and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation are few of the major competitors currently working in the CNC controller market.

Market Drivers:

Need for the reduction of operating costs which subsequently leads to efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in demand for the enhancement of production rate and efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital for the installation and implementation of CNC machines; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global CNC Controller Market

By Product

Microcontroller-Based

DSP-Based

Motion Control Chip-Based

Others

By Component

Power Supply Unit

Software

Cabling

Circuitry Protection System

Motor Drive

Others

By Type of CNC Machine

New CNC Machine

Standard CNC Machines

Custom-Built CNC Machines

Retrofitted CNC Machine

Used CNC Machine

By Software & Services

Software

CAD

CAM

Services

Installation & Commissioning

Retrofitting & Reconditioning

Breakdown

Calibration

By Hardware

CNC Machines

CNC Products

Input Devices

Machine Control Unit or Controller

Driving System

Feedback Devices

By Machine Type

CNC Machining Center

CNC Turning Center

By Axis Type

2-Axis CNC Machine

3-Axis CNC Machine

4-Axis CNC Machine

5-Axis CNC Machine

Multiaxis CNC Machine

By Application

Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool

Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool

Semi-Closed Loop Control Machine Tool

By Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Metal Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Semiconductors & Electronics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, SIEB & MEYER announced the launch of a new control system, “CNC 95.00” for end-users. The system is a revolutionary and highly standardised. The system inclusive of hardware and software services and are integrated and combined with each other resulting in easy setup and integration in production cycle. This launch reinvigorates the leadership of organisation in CNC control systems.

In March 2017, Delta Electronics, Inc. exhibited six new CNC solutions at the “15th China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT)” held in Beijing, China from April 17-22, 2017. These launches of CNC solutions is evidence to the changes and transformations the market is going through with increasing demand for effective and efficient methods for increasing the production rate.

Competitive Analysis Global CNC controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CNC controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

