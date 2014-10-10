The Calcium Propionate market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of type and application giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period. The report administers the market coverage across five major geographical regions and identifies key market trends and opportunities in the coming years. The Calcium Propionate market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Calcium propionate is also known as calcium propanoate. It is a food additive which is used in the food industry to prolong the shelf life of numerous products. Calcium propionate is used as a preservative in bread and other baked goods. It helps keep baked foods fresh by preventing them from mold and bacterial growth. Calcium propionate can also be found in processed meat, whey, and other dairy products. Calcium propionate is generally used as a mold inhibitor in pre-packed and sliced bread. It is added while preparing the dough and concentration is dependent on the item.

Leading Calcium Propionate Market Players: A.M Food Chemicals Co. Limited,ADDCON,Associated British Foods plc,Bell Chem Corp,Impextraco NV,Kemin Industries,Krishna Chemicals,Niacet Corporation,Real S.A.S.,shandong tong tai wei run chemical co.,ltd

The global calcium propionate market is segmented on the basis of application and form. Based on application, the market is segmented as food, feed and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry, and liquid.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global calcium propionate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The calcium propionate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

