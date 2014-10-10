Space robotics are generally doing multiple tasks such as inspection, deployment, maintenance, retrieval, exploration, and among others. Additionally, it is operating for a long time, less risky, and cost-effective owing to that the use of space robotics increases that create demand for the space robotics market. As the issue of mobility, time delay, manipulation, and also its high manufacturing cost, this factor is hampering the growth of the market. Increasing activity of satellite servicing, on-orbit assembly, de-orbiting service, also expanding the use of rovers, spacecraft, manipulator, and others demand the space robotics market. The major utilization of space robots in deep space, near space, and ground creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the space robotics market.

Space robotics are the machines that are capable of surviving in the space environment and perform their tasks. Many space missions are suited to the robotics system rather than crewed operation, hence rising demand for the space robotics market. Increasing space innovation across the globe, also growing investment by the government in space missions, is increasing demand for the space robotics market.

The global space robotics market is segmented on the basis of solution, application, and end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as products and services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as deep space, near space, and ground. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as commercial, government.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global space robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The space robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting space robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the space robotics market in these regions.

