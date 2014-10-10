The research report on ‘global smart healthcare products market, offers a comprehensive analysis of market share, growth aspects, market value & volume, challenges & opportunities, and market restraint factors. In addition, the report also covers the detailed market segmentation with the help of several sub-segments.

The growing geriatric populace and the increasing incidence of a large number of chronic diseases such as asthma, arthritis, cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the global smart healthcare products market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing requirement for efficient healthcare monitoring is also one of the major factors which are expected to improve the global smart healthcare products market over a few years.

In term of product type, the global smart healthcare products market is sub-divided into smart pills, electronic health care, smart syringes, and electronic health record. On the basis of industry vertical, the global smart healthcare products market is fragmented into inventory management, treatment & monitoring, health data exchange, and storage.

In terms of geographical analysis, the global smart healthcare products market is fragmented into Latin America, Europe, APAC, North America, and MEA. In between these, the North America region for smart healthcare products is expected to dominate for the largest global smart healthcare products market share over the forecast period. However, this strong growth of this market is highly contributed to the huge number of leading players and the growth of improved healthcare infrastructure.

This market is expected to experience the extensive competition as a large number of players operating in this market across the world. In addition, the growing number of acquisitions and collaborations is estimated to contribute to the global smart healthcare products market growth. On the other hand, the technological advancements in the global smart healthcare products market and the growth of innovative products are expected to gain the global smart healthcare products market growth over the coming few years. The leading players operating in the global smart healthcare products market across the world are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Becton Dickinson, Olympus Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, and many others. All these top players are implementing innovative strategies to strengthen their position in the global smart healthcare products market.

Following are the top benefits of using IoT in global smart healthcare products industry:

Asset Management

Nowadays, hospitals take advantage of real-time location services with badges for keeping a track record of medical devices used by patients and hospital staff. However, hospitals are taking advantage of tracking tools for management of assets such as ECG machine, wheelchairs, defibrillators and stretchers for the patients.

Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare platforms mainly prefer IoT devices for keeping an eye on hospital environments. The monitoring devices measure response of the patient’s body; logging both to the cloud for aggregate analysis and finding out if the hospital environment is convincing and comfortable for health conditions. WorkCenter anywhere is an iOS application that primarily helps data integration in hospitals by streamlining nursing operations by automatic chart, updating, giving the list of patients to be review etc. Hand hygiene also comes under environment monitoring in healthcare.

Wearable device Innovation

Wearable medical kit alerts is the new innovation in the healthcare industry which alerts the doctors about any medical damage occurred in the patient’s regular schedule. iGlucoCheck is a diabetic management solution that allows the patient to maintain the glucose level. The tracking records is stored for a period of 2 months as an observation basis.

Efficient Disease Management

The smart health monitoring tool enables the doctors to access real-time health data and allows them to monitor their patients on regular intervals. As a result, the patient can detect the illness and get treated before getting into the complications. Automated workflows, and accurate data minimizing errors provide the productive patient outcome. Patients living in remote areas prefer mobile applications that allows the patient to check health factors and consult the doctor at the earliest which led to the growth of global smart healthcare products market share.

Lowers Health Expenses

The healthcare IoT mainly use cases which enables the healthcare providers to look for regular patient monitoring systems and allows patients to be free from the multiple visits to the hospital, thus bolstering global smart healthcare products market size. This allows patients to save money over health expense cutting down long hospital stays and re-enrollment.

