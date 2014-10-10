Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

The research report studies the Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market landscape and its growth prospects during the forecast period. Several research tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been exercised to provide a precise understanding of the overall market. The market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major trends and technologies that are playing an important role in the growth of the market over the coming years.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry technique used in quality control and research for determining the content and purity of a sample as well as its molecular structure. For example, NMR can quantitatively analyze mixtures containing known compounds. For unknown compounds, NMR can either be used to match against spectral libraries or to infer the basic structure directly. Once the basic structure is known, NMR can be used to determine molecular conformation in solution as well as studying physical properties at the molecular level such as conformational exchange, phase changes, solubility, and diffusion. In order to achieve the desired results, a variety of NMR techniques are available.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Bruker, JEOL, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Indtruments, Nanalysis, Anasazi, Magritek, Spinlock, Shanghai Huantong,

Market by Type

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz

Market by Application

Academic

Pharma & Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture & Food

Oil and Gas

Others

Regional Analysis For Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

