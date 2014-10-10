Car leasing is like renting a car. The cars provided based on a lease can be used for both short-term and long-term period. Under this, customers are benefitted from huge discount terms, which gives them a competitive financial solution.

The report analysis the leading players of the Global Automotive Leasing Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Leasing Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Leasing Market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd, Arval (BNP Paribas), Alphabet, Deutsche Leasing AG, ExpatRide International, General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (General Motors), LeasePlan Corporation N.V, Mercedes-Benz, Financial Services USA LLC (Daimler AG), Natixis Leasing, Sixt Leasing.

Factors such as up surging demand for mobility and to solve the challenge of traffic congestion among the masses is a significant factor responsible for driving the growth of automotive leasing market. This factor assists in driving the growth of the automotive leasing market. Nevertheless, investments made by car leasing companies in advanced technologies such as tracking solutions and in other telematics is expected to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the automotive leasing market.

An off-the-shelf report on Automotive Leasing Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global automotive leasing market is segmented on leasing type, leasing period and end-user .Based on leasing type, the automotive leasing market is segmented into open-end lease and closed-end lease. On the basis of leasing period, the automotive leasing market is segmented into short-term and long-term. Further, the automotive leasing market is segmented on the basis of end-user into B2B and B2C.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Leasing Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Leasing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Automotive Leasing Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Leasing Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Automotive Leasing Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Leasing Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

