Smart Light refers to the distributed lighting control system composed of the Internet of things technology, wired/wireless communication technology, power carrier communication technology, embedded computer intelligent information processing, as well as energy-saving control, to realize the intelligent control of lighting equipment.

The Global Smart Light and Control Market in North America is primarily driven by the fact that all the major Lighting industries either operate through this region or have subsidiaries in North America.

The Smart Light and Control market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Light and Control.

This report presents the worldwide Smart Light and Control market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Acuity Brands

Ams

Bytelight

Commscope

Daintree Networks

Eaton’s Cooper Lighting

Enlighted

Lutron

Nxp Semiconductors

Tvilight

Smart Light and Control Breakdown Data by Type

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Light

Others

Smart Light and Control Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Others

Smart Light and Control Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Smart Light and Control Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Light and Control status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Light and Control manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Light and Control :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Light and Control market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Light and Control Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Light and Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fluorescent Lamps

1.4.3 Compact Fluorescent Light

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Light and Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Institutional

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Light and Control Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Light and Control Production 2014-2025

2.2 Smart Light and Control Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart Light and Control Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Smart Light and Control Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Smart Light and Control Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Smart Light and Control Market

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Light and Control Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Light and Control Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Light and Control Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart Light and Control Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Light and Control Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart Light and Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Smart Light and Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Smart Light and Control Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Smart Light and Control Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Light and Control Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Light and Control Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Smart Light and Control Production

4.2.2 United States Smart Light and Control Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Smart Light and Control Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Light and Control Production

4.3.2 Europe Smart Light and Control Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart Light and Control Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart Light and Control Production

4.4.2 China Smart Light and Control Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart Light and Control Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Smart Light and Control Production

4.5.2 Japan Smart Light and Control Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Smart Light and Control Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Smart Light and Control Production

4.6.2 South Korea Smart Light and Control Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Smart Light and Control Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Smart Light and Control Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Smart Light and Control Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Smart Light and Control Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Smart Light and Control Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Smart Light and Control Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Smart Light and Control Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Light and Control Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Smart Light and Control Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Light and Control Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Smart Light and Control Production by Type

6.2 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue by Type

6.3 Smart Light and Control Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Smart Light and Control Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Smart Light and Control Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Smart Light and Control Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Acuity Brands

8.1.1 Acuity Brands Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Acuity Brands Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Acuity Brands Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.1.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

8.2 Ams

8.2.1 Ams Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Ams Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Ams Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.2.5 Ams Recent Development

8.3 Bytelight

8.3.1 Bytelight Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Bytelight Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Bytelight Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.3.5 Bytelight Recent Development

8.4 Commscope

8.4.1 Commscope Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Commscope Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Commscope Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.4.5 Commscope Recent Development

8.5 Daintree Networks

8.5.1 Daintree Networks Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Daintree Networks Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Daintree Networks Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.5.5 Daintree Networks Recent Development

8.6 Eaton’s Cooper Lighting

8.6.1 Eaton’s Cooper Lighting Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Eaton’s Cooper Lighting Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Eaton’s Cooper Lighting Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.6.5 Eaton’s Cooper Lighting Recent Development

8.7 Enlighted

8.7.1 Enlighted Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Enlighted Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Enlighted Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.7.5 Enlighted Recent Development

8.8 Lutron

8.8.1 Lutron Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Lutron Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Lutron Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.8.5 Lutron Recent Development

8.9 Nxp Semiconductors

8.9.1 Nxp Semiconductors Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Nxp Semiconductors Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Nxp Semiconductors Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.9.5 Nxp Semiconductors Recent Development

8.10 Tvilight

8.10.1 Tvilight Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Tvilight Smart Light and Control Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Tvilight Smart Light and Control Product Description

8.10.5 Tvilight Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Smart Light and Control Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Smart Light and Control Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Smart Light and Control Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Smart Light and Control Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Smart Light and Control Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Smart Light and Control Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Smart Light and Control Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Light and Control Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Smart Light and Control Sales Channels

11.2.2 Smart Light and Control Distributors

11.3 Smart Light and Control Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Smart Light and Control Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

