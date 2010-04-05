Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

According to the report, one driver in market is availability of greater bandwidth. With an enhanced lighting technology, VLC will offer a much greater bandwidth. The illumination LEDs that are currently in use are designed to be of low bandwidth, as they are supposed to deliver a constant illumination at high power. Nevertheless, the sector is moving toward RGB, where each individual channel has a higher bandwidth. One can also add several different colors to multiplex that is over different channels. For instance, laser LEDs are incorporated in BMW i8 headlights to have a very long range communication, and these have even higher bandwidths.The bandwidth frequency spectrum offered by visible light is larger than that offered by RF bandwidth. VLC bandwidth ranges from 400 THz to 800 THz, and RF frequency offers a bandwidth range from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

The Visible Light Communication market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Visible Light Communication.

This report presents the worldwide Visible Light Communication market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

Visible Light Communication Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Visible Light Communication Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Visible Light Communication status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Visible Light Communication manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visible Light Communication :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Visible Light Communication market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Visible Light Communication Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Visible Light Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up to 1Mb/s

1.4.3 Above 1Mb/s

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visible Light Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail Indoor Positioning

1.5.3 Underwater Communication

1.5.4 Hospitality

1.5.5 Automotive And Transport

1.5.6 Connected Devices

1.5.7 In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

1.5.8 Light Based Internet

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Market Size

2.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Production 2014-2025

2.2 Visible Light Communication Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Visible Light Communication Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Visible Light Communication Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Visible Light Communication Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Visible Light Communication Market

2.4 Key Trends for Visible Light Communication Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Visible Light Communication Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Visible Light Communication Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Visible Light Communication Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Visible Light Communication Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Visible Light Communication Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Visible Light Communication Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Visible Light Communication Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Visible Light Communication Production by Regions

4.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Visible Light Communication Production

4.2.2 United States Visible Light Communication Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Visible Light Communication Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Visible Light Communication Production

4.3.2 Europe Visible Light Communication Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Visible Light Communication Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Visible Light Communication Production

4.4.2 China Visible Light Communication Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Visible Light Communication Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Visible Light Communication Production

4.5.2 Japan Visible Light Communication Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Visible Light Communication Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Visible Light Communication Production

4.6.2 South Korea Visible Light Communication Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Visible Light Communication Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Visible Light Communication Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Visible Light Communication Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Visible Light Communication Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Visible Light Communication Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Visible Light Communication Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production by Type

6.2 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue by Type

6.3 Visible Light Communication Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Visible Light Communication Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Visible Light Communication Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 FSONA Networks

8.1.1 FSONA Networks Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 FSONA Networks Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 FSONA Networks Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.1.5 FSONA Networks Recent Development

8.2 GE

8.2.1 GE Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 GE Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 GE Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.2.5 GE Recent Development

8.3 LightPointe Communications

8.3.1 LightPointe Communications Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 LightPointe Communications Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 LightPointe Communications Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.3.5 LightPointe Communications Recent Development

8.4 LVX System

8.4.1 LVX System Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 LVX System Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 LVX System Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.4.5 LVX System Recent Development

8.5 Nakagawa Laboratories

8.5.1 Nakagawa Laboratories Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.5.5 Nakagawa Laboratories Recent Development

8.6 Oledcomm

8.6.1 Oledcomm Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.6.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

8.7 Outstanding Technology

8.7.1 Outstanding Technology Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Outstanding Technology Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Outstanding Technology Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.7.5 Outstanding Technology Recent Development

8.8 Koninklijke Philips

8.8.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.8.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

8.9 PureLiFi

8.9.1 PureLiFi Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.9.5 PureLiFi Recent Development

8.10 Avago Technologies

8.10.1 Avago Technologies Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication Product Description

8.10.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

8.11 Axrtek

8.12 ByteLight

8.13 Casio

8.14 IBSENtelecom

8.15 Lightbee

8.16 Luciom

8.17 Panasonic

8.18 Plaintree Systems

8.19 Renesas Electronics

8.20 Supreme Architecture

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Visible Light Communication Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Visible Light Communication Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Visible Light Communication Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Visible Light Communication Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Visible Light Communication Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Visible Light Communication Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Visible Light Communication Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Visible Light Communication Sales Channels

11.2.2 Visible Light Communication Distributors

11.3 Visible Light Communication Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Visible Light Communication Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

