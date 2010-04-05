Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is a powerful technology used to accurately read vehicle number plates without human intervention.

One of the drivers of the market is the real-time identification and tracking.

The Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

This report presents the worldwide Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Arh

Elsag

Ndi Recognition Systems

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme

Ca Traffic

Captec

Clearview Communications

Digital Recognition System

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Anpr Systems

Mobile Anpr Systems

Portable Anpr Systems

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Defense

Entertainment & Recreation Facilities

Government

Traffic Department

Homeland Security

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Anpr Systems

1.4.3 Mobile Anpr Systems

1.4.4 Portable Anpr Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Defense

1.5.4 Entertainment & Recreation Facilities

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Traffic Department

1.5.7 Homeland Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production

4.2.2 United States Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production

4.3.2 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production

4.4.2 China Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production

4.5.2 Japan Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production

4.6.2 South Korea Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production by Type

6.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue by Type

6.3 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 3M Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 3M Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.1.5 3M Recent Development

8.2 Arh

8.2.1 Arh Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Arh Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Arh Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.2.5 Arh Recent Development

8.3 Elsag

8.3.1 Elsag Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Elsag Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Elsag Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.3.5 Elsag Recent Development

8.4 Ndi Recognition Systems

8.4.1 Ndi Recognition Systems Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Ndi Recognition Systems Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Ndi Recognition Systems Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.4.5 Ndi Recognition Systems Recent Development

8.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme

8.5.1 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.5.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme Recent Development

8.6 Ca Traffic

8.6.1 Ca Traffic Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Ca Traffic Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Ca Traffic Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.6.5 Ca Traffic Recent Development

8.7 Captec

8.7.1 Captec Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Captec Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Captec Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.7.5 Captec Recent Development

8.8 Clearview Communications

8.8.1 Clearview Communications Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Clearview Communications Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Clearview Communications Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.8.5 Clearview Communications Recent Development

8.9 Digital Recognition System

8.9.1 Digital Recognition System Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Digital Recognition System Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Digital Recognition System Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Product Description

8.9.5 Digital Recognition System Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Distributors

11.3 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

