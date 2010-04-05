This report presents the worldwide Crypto ATM market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.

Crypto ATMs there is usually more than one currency and some are one-way (deposit only) machines.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312126

GENERAL BYTES (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (US), Lamassu (UK), COVAULT (US), Bitaccess (Canada), Coinme (US), Coinsource (US), Bitxatm (German), Orderbob (Austria), and RUSbit (Russia) are a few major players in the crypto ATM market.

The Crypto ATM market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Crypto ATM.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Bytes

Genesis Coin

Lamassu

Bitaccess

Covault

Coinsource (Operator)

Bitxatm

Coinme (Operator)

Orderbob

Rusbit

Crypto ATM Breakdown Data by Type

One Way

Two Way

Crypto ATM Breakdown Data by Application

Banking

Retail

Others

Crypto ATM Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Crypto ATM Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Crypto ATM status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Crypto ATM manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crypto ATM :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Crypto ATM market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-crypto-atm-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Crypto ATM Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Crypto ATM Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 One Way

1.4.3 Two Way

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crypto ATM Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Crypto ATM Market Size

2.1.1 Global Crypto ATM Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Crypto ATM Production 2013-2025

2.2 Crypto ATM Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Crypto ATM Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Crypto ATM Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Crypto ATM Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Crypto ATM Market

2.4 Key Trends for Crypto ATM Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Crypto ATM Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Crypto ATM Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Crypto ATM Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Crypto ATM Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Crypto ATM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Crypto ATM Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Crypto ATM Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Crypto ATM Production by Regions

4.1 Global Crypto ATM Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Crypto ATM Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Crypto ATM Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Crypto ATM Production

4.2.2 United States Crypto ATM Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Crypto ATM Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Crypto ATM Production

4.3.2 Europe Crypto ATM Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Crypto ATM Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Crypto ATM Production

4.4.2 China Crypto ATM Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Crypto ATM Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Crypto ATM Production

4.5.2 Japan Crypto ATM Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Crypto ATM Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Crypto ATM Production

4.6.2 South Korea Crypto ATM Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Crypto ATM Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Crypto ATM Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Crypto ATM Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Crypto ATM Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Crypto ATM Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Crypto ATM Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Crypto ATM Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Crypto ATM Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Crypto ATM Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Crypto ATM Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Crypto ATM Production by Type

6.2 Global Crypto ATM Revenue by Type

6.3 Crypto ATM Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Crypto ATM Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Crypto ATM Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Crypto ATM Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 General Bytes

8.1.1 General Bytes Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 General Bytes Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 General Bytes Crypto ATM Product Description

8.1.5 General Bytes Recent Development

8.2 Genesis Coin

8.2.1 Genesis Coin Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Genesis Coin Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Genesis Coin Crypto ATM Product Description

8.2.5 Genesis Coin Recent Development

8.3 Lamassu

8.3.1 Lamassu Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Lamassu Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Lamassu Crypto ATM Product Description

8.3.5 Lamassu Recent Development

8.4 Bitaccess

8.4.1 Bitaccess Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Bitaccess Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Bitaccess Crypto ATM Product Description

8.4.5 Bitaccess Recent Development

8.5 Covault

8.5.1 Covault Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Covault Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Covault Crypto ATM Product Description

8.5.5 Covault Recent Development

8.6 Coinsource (Operator)

8.6.1 Coinsource (Operator) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Coinsource (Operator) Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Coinsource (Operator) Crypto ATM Product Description

8.6.5 Coinsource (Operator) Recent Development

8.7 Bitxatm

8.7.1 Bitxatm Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Bitxatm Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Bitxatm Crypto ATM Product Description

8.7.5 Bitxatm Recent Development

8.8 Coinme (Operator)

8.8.1 Coinme (Operator) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Coinme (Operator) Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Coinme (Operator) Crypto ATM Product Description

8.8.5 Coinme (Operator) Recent Development

8.9 Orderbob

8.9.1 Orderbob Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Orderbob Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Orderbob Crypto ATM Product Description

8.9.5 Orderbob Recent Development

8.10 Rusbit

8.10.1 Rusbit Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Rusbit Crypto ATM Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Rusbit Crypto ATM Product Description

8.10.5 Rusbit Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Crypto ATM Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Crypto ATM Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Crypto ATM Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Crypto ATM Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Crypto ATM Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Crypto ATM Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Crypto ATM Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Crypto ATM Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Crypto ATM Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Crypto ATM Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Crypto ATM Sales Channels

11.2.2 Crypto ATM Distributors

11.3 Crypto ATM Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Crypto ATM Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312126

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155