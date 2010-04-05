Global Travel Headphones Market Outlook 2019, by Demand Insights, Application, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025
Travel headphones must serve a lot of purposes: deliver great sound, be comfortable to wear, and not be a pain to pack.
The Travel Headphones market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Travel Headphones.
This report presents the worldwide Travel Headphones market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bose
Sony
Sennheiser
Audio-Technica
Samsung (Harman Kardon)
AKG
Beats
Philips
Logitech UE
Plantronics
SYLLABLE
Monster
PHIATON
JVC
Klipsch
Grandsun
Xiaomi
Huawei
Travel Headphones Breakdown Data by Type
In-Ear Type
On-Ear Type
Over-Ear Type
Travel Headphones Breakdown Data by Application
Planes Traveling
Trains Traveling
Buses Traveling
Cars Traveling
Others
Travel Headphones Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Travel Headphones Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Travel Headphones status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Travel Headphones manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Headphones :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Travel Headphones market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Travel Headphones Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 In-Ear Type
1.4.3 On-Ear Type
1.4.4 Over-Ear Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Planes Traveling
1.5.3 Trains Traveling
1.5.4 Buses Traveling
1.5.5 Cars Traveling
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Travel Headphones Market Size
2.1.1 Global Travel Headphones Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Travel Headphones Production 2014-2025
2.2 Travel Headphones Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Travel Headphones Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Travel Headphones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Travel Headphones Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Travel Headphones Market
2.4 Key Trends for Travel Headphones Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Travel Headphones Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Travel Headphones Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Travel Headphones Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Travel Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Travel Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Travel Headphones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Travel Headphones Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Travel Headphones Production by Regions
4.1 Global Travel Headphones Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Travel Headphones Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Travel Headphones Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Travel Headphones Production
4.2.2 United States Travel Headphones Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Travel Headphones Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Travel Headphones Production
4.3.2 Europe Travel Headphones Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Travel Headphones Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Travel Headphones Production
4.4.2 China Travel Headphones Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Travel Headphones Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Travel Headphones Production
4.5.2 Japan Travel Headphones Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Travel Headphones Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Travel Headphones Production
4.6.2 South Korea Travel Headphones Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Travel Headphones Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Travel Headphones Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Travel Headphones Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Travel Headphones Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Travel Headphones Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Travel Headphones Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Travel Headphones Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Travel Headphones Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Travel Headphones Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Headphones Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Travel Headphones Production by Type
6.2 Global Travel Headphones Revenue by Type
6.3 Travel Headphones Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Travel Headphones Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Travel Headphones Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Travel Headphones Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Bose
8.1.1 Bose Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Bose Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Bose Travel Headphones Product Description
8.1.5 Bose Recent Development
8.2 Sony
8.2.1 Sony Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Sony Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Sony Travel Headphones Product Description
8.2.5 Sony Recent Development
8.3 Sennheiser
8.3.1 Sennheiser Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Sennheiser Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Sennheiser Travel Headphones Product Description
8.3.5 Sennheiser Recent Development
8.4 Audio-Technica
8.4.1 Audio-Technica Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Audio-Technica Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Audio-Technica Travel Headphones Product Description
8.4.5 Audio-Technica Recent Development
8.5 Samsung (Harman Kardon)
8.5.1 Samsung (Harman Kardon) Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Samsung (Harman Kardon) Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Samsung (Harman Kardon) Travel Headphones Product Description
8.5.5 Samsung (Harman Kardon) Recent Development
8.6 AKG
8.6.1 AKG Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 AKG Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 AKG Travel Headphones Product Description
8.6.5 AKG Recent Development
8.7 Beats
8.7.1 Beats Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Beats Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Beats Travel Headphones Product Description
8.7.5 Beats Recent Development
8.8 Philips
8.8.1 Philips Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Philips Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Philips Travel Headphones Product Description
8.8.5 Philips Recent Development
8.9 Logitech UE
8.9.1 Logitech UE Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Logitech UE Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Logitech UE Travel Headphones Product Description
8.9.5 Logitech UE Recent Development
8.10 Plantronics
8.10.1 Plantronics Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Plantronics Travel Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Plantronics Travel Headphones Product Description
8.10.5 Plantronics Recent Development
8.11 SYLLABLE
8.12 Monster
8.13 PHIATON
8.14 JVC
8.15 Klipsch
8.16 Grandsun
8.17 Xiaomi
8.18 Huawei
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Travel Headphones Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Travel Headphones Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Travel Headphones Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Travel Headphones Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Travel Headphones Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Travel Headphones Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Travel Headphones Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Travel Headphones Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Travel Headphones Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Travel Headphones Sales Channels
11.2.2 Travel Headphones Distributors
11.3 Travel Headphones Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Travel Headphones Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
