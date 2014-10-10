Global Interior Design Software Market Overview

The Global Interior Design Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The development of infrastructure worldwide had increased the need for better interior design and decoration. With interior design software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for remodeling and rebuilding.

– The growing need for increased productivity and effective designing is providing growth opportunities for the interior design software market.

– The ongoing high degree building infrastructure projects in emerging countries is also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

– Increased government initiatives for promoting the construction and real-estate worldwide contributed positively to the growth of the interior design software market.

Scope of the Global Interior Design Software Market Report

Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. Besides, it helps them to access, monitor and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With the help of interior design software, architects can take preventive measures, thereby reducing the need for remodeling and rebuilding.

Key Market Trends

Residential Sector to Witness Highest Growth

– The residential sector is anticipated to register the highest growth owing to the rapidly increasing construction of high end gated communities.

– The global economy is witnessing an increase in the disposable income of the people. This has arisen a demand for pleasant and well-infrastructured living spaces, which has enabled the growth of these high-end gated communities which in turn has impacted the growth of the market.

– Also, the increasing demand for contract interior work on public buildings projects, these businesses have become much larger and more complex, employing builders textile designers, artists, and furniture designers, as well as engineers and technicians to fulfill the job. This fuels the need for interior design software which reduces the complexity to a significant extent.

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for interior design software from the countries in the region.

– The region will be witnessing a rise in growth of the construction markets in the emerging countries like India and China over the forecast period. This growth will be primarily from the infrastructure sectors and buildings such as rail, road, airports, and bridges.

– In India, the construction sector will be driven by the increasing need for residential buildings in cities such as New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The high-end residential buildings are being built by considering the interior design before the initial plans are drawn. The other countries which will augment the demand for interior design software in the region are Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

The global interior design software market is moderately competitive. The regional vendors are focusing on providing cost-effective solutions with limited operational capabilities and at comparatively lower prices than the international players’ Technological innovations, product extensions, and M&A will increase the competition level in the market studied.

– December 2018: Dassault Systems entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IQMS, a manufacturing ERP software company, for USD 425 million. Through the acquisition of the California-based IQMS, the company extends its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to small and midsized manufacturing companies seeking to digitally transform their business operations.

– November 2018: Autodesk announced its intention to acquire the digital blueprint company, PlanGrid for USD 875 million. The acquisition would power Autodesk’s aim of digitizing the construction space.

