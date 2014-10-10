Global Enterprise Mobility Security Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Mobility Security Market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.98 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.8 %, during the forecast period 2019-2024. All BYOD policies are not created the same and vendors offering security solutions play a crucial role in defining enterprise mobility strategies. Concerns like permission issues and phishing emails are causing the vendors to develop tailored solutions for IT Teams.

– Changes in workforce management, like BYOD is driving the adoption of security systems. The industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services.

– Vendor lock-in is a major challenge for this market. Once any vendor is onboarded by the company, they enter into a long term relationship and the company can’t switch to another vendor because of compliance related issues.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Mobility Security Market Report

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) consists of a set of people, processes and technology dedicated to manage mobile devices (like smartphones, laptops and tablets), wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business. Industries like BFSI, Hospitality and Government use EMM in order to remotely manage their devices.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586997

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector Dominates the Market

– With ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.

– According to Future of Healthcare: 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals cite reduced cost of patient care, 72% highlighted improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors.

– Factors driving the use of mobile devices in Healthcare are improved patient outcomes, increased staff workflow efficiency and reduction in time of patient care.

– Employing mobility security will cause improved information availability and medical workflow efficiency and precision.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Companies in Asia-Pacific are embracing BYOD when it comes to increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.

– More than half the world’s mobile subscribers live in Asia Pacific – mostly in China and India. The growth in high-speed network coverage and smartphone adoption is leading to a surge in the use of mobile data in Asia Pacific.

– According to GSM Intelligence Report 2019, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 17 million jobs in 2018 and the number of smartphones is expected to grow to 3.9 billion by 2025

– The startup ecosystem in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, with the number of active tech hubs in the region’s emerging markets doubling over the last year and venture funding into South/Southeast Asian countries tripling since 2016. This indicates a change in workforce working style.

– Mobile is also playing a key role in tackling various social and economic challenges as outlined by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thus there is a need for mobility security.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated due to acquisitions and partnerships every quarter. Increasing awareness regarding mobility security among enterprises is causing the major vendors to re-think security and visibility.

– February 2019 – British Security firm Sophos announced that it will be integrating its Mobile Device Management system with Microsoft’s Intune. It will help IT admins configure individual device usage policies as per the corporate data laws.

– February 2019 – IDEMIA and MobileIron announce a partnership to bring eSIM and connectivity management capabilities to the MobileIron UEM/MDM platforms. The IDEMIA Smart Connect Hub integrates with mobile network operator (MNO) systems and brings control of eSIM profiles and their subscription plans within the MobileIron portals.

– January 2018 – Google Cloud and MobileIron announced a partnership to provide a secure enterprise applications and services portal. MobileIron will help Google distribute the apps through its enterprise mobility management (EMM) platform and its software can also provide analytics that show which apps and services are the most popular, and with whom.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586997

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.