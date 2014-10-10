Mart Research new study, Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Machine Translation (MT) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Machine Translation (MT) Market Segment as follows:

Machine Translation (MT) Market by Type (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

Neural MT

Machine Translation (MT) Market by Application (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Healthcare

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT

Others

Machine Translation (MT) Key Companies (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AppTek

Asia Online

Cloudwords

IBM

Lighthouse IP Group

Lingo24

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies

Lucy Software and Services

Moravia IT

Pangeanic

ProMT

Raytheon BBN Technologies

SDL

Smart Communications

Systran International

Welocalize

Machine Translation (MT) By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Machine Translation (MT) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter 2 Machine Translation (MT) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

2.1.2 Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

2.1.3 Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

2.1.4 Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

2.1.5 Neural MT

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter 3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Healthcare

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Military & Defense

3.1.4 IT

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter 4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Major Companies List

5.1 AppTek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Asia Online (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Cloudwords (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Lighthouse IP Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Lingo24 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Lingotek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Lionbridge Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Lucy Software and Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Moravia IT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Pangeanic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 ProMT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Raytheon BBN Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 SDL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Smart Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Systran International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Welocalize (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 6 Conclusions

List of Tables & Figures

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2019, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Demand 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Demand 2016-2019, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Demand Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Demand Forecast 2020-2026, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Size & Growth 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Size & Growth 2016-2019, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Region, in Volume

……

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

