Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Global surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of noncontact measurement techniques and rising usage of scanning techniques for inspecting machine components are the factor for the market growth.

Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market By Component (Probes, Frame Grabbers, Lighting Equipment, Camera, Software, Others), Surface Type (2D, 3D), Technique (Contact Technique, Noncontact Technique), Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Optics and Metal Bearing, Medical& Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductor, Energy & Power, Other Verticals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market

Surface measurement-also called surface metrology-refers to the calculation of precision ground topography. Surface calculation may be necessary to determine the suitability of a surface for a specific application. Some of the common components of surface roughness measurement are probes, camera, software, lighting equipment, and other. They are widely used in industries such as energy & power, aerospace & defence, semiconductor, medical & pharmaceuticals among others.

Top Key Players:

Mahr GmbH;

Hexagon AB;

Inc.;

Starrett;

Carl Zeiss AG;

Mitutoyo Corporation;

KEYENCE CORPORATION.;

Jenoptik AG;

ACCRETECH (Europe) GmbH;

FARO Technologies, Inc;

Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd;

Alicona Imaging GmbH.;

Kosaka Laboratory Ltd.;

KRÜSS GmbH;

Zygo Corporation;

HORIBA, Ltd;

The Sempre Group Ltd;

Fowler High Precision, Inc.;

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for better product quality and manufacturing process are the factor for the market growth

Growing investment in R&D will also enhance the market growth

Increasing demand for automation acts as a market driver

Growing demand for vehicles will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professionals will restrain the market growth

Increasing inclination toward conventional measuring solution will also hamper the growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Mitutoyo Corporation announced the launch of FORMTRACER which is a set of hybrid surface texture measuring device which can measure the roughness and contour of the surface with one module. FORMTRACER Avant series are designed to be used by exchanging the detector for both surface roughness and contour calculation. The line-up includes FORMTRACER Avant D3000/4000 which is a hybrid that endorses one-unit surface roughness and contour measurement, FORMTRACER Avant S3000 which can be used for measuring surface roughness, and FORMTRACER Avant C3000/4000, for measuring contour

In August 2018, Mahr GmbH announced the launch of MarSurf CM series of Optical 3D surface metrology systems. The new confocal technology from MarSurf CM with high-precision 16-bit HDR technology provides high-resolution topography data on 3D surfaces, allowing new insights into surface structures and processing. MarSurf CM systems provide surface finish and micro-geometry data for micron and nanometer resolution, including surface roughness 2D and 3D, bearing area, flatness, depth and weight

Market Segmentations:

Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Surface Type

Technique

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Probes

Frame Grabbers

Lighting Equipment

Camera

Software

Others

By Surface Type

2D

3D

By Technique

Contact Technique

Noncontact Technique

By Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Optics and Metal Bearing

Medical& Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductor

Energy & Power

Other Verticals

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market

Global surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surface roughness measurement (SRM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

