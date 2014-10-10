Global Pharmacy Automation Market By Product (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automated Table-Top Counters), End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which is being used the top players and brands that are dominating the market by their moves like product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations, and as the calculation of historic year 2016 base year 2017 shows that they are moving in the right direction.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Request for Sample: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies

Market Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments hardware and software. In 2018, hardware is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product, global pharmacy automation market is segmented into four notable segments: automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table-top counters, automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments: inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings. In 2018, retail pharmacies are expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and are growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global pharmacy increased are need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies

Request for TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

Key Points: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.