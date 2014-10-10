The sources of data and information mentioned in the PHARMACEUTICAL ISOLATOR report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Getinge AB, Chiyoda Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Germfree, MBRAUN, Wabash National Corporation, NuAire, ITECO s.r.l., COMECER S.p.A., Hosokawa, JACOMEX, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A among others.

In May 2018, Bioquell Inc (U.S.) recognized for the Best Health Care & Pharmaceutical PLC category of U.K. Stock Market awards.

In May 2016, ENVAIR LTD. announced their presence in the exhibition ANALYTICA 2016 held in Germany. The company will showcase their wide range of products Microbiological safety workbenches, PCR Thermal Cycler and Centrifuge. The showcase of their product range in international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology will enhance the growth of the company

Market Definition: Pharmaceutical isolators are used as an industrial barrier system to manufacture drugs in contamination free environment. The pharmaceutical isolators have various applications such as microbiological test, cell therapy processing, in production of the advanced therapy medicine products (ATMP) and in weighing, filling and dispensing of the injectable sterile products.

Various companies are engaged in manufacturing the isolator for the pharmaceutical industry such as Getinge AB, Skan AG and Wabash National Corporation among others. The continuous development of the pharmaceutical market in developing and developed countries and growing research and development expenditure to develop innovative drugs are all enhancing the utilization of the pharmaceutical isolators.

Product type- Aseptic Isolators, Containment Isolators, Bio Isolators, Sampling and Weighing Isolators, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Isolators, Others

Application- Sterility Testing, Pharmaceutical Industry, Microbiology Safety Cabinets, Sampling/ Weighing/ Distribution, Animal Laboratories, Medical Device Manufacturing, Others

End users- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

