Global pea protein market size has grown from 150.0 Million to USD 87.0 Million in the past year. In the forecast period it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7%. The increasing significance of healthier and fit lifestyle among customers has given rise to adoption of vegan products in recent years. This has also increased the requirement for best quality protein foods from both food processing industries and consumers. Such factors are contributing to the global pea protein market growth over the forecast period.

The global pea protein market is divided on the basis of application, product, and regional analysis. By product type, this market is categorized into textured, concentrated, and isolated segments. Among these, the isolated segment is expected to dominate with the highest global pea protein market share during the forecast period. This segment is further sub-divided into balanced amino acid and rich protein content. Likewise, the textured and concentrated segments is +also expected to boost the global pea protein market growth in the coming years.

Based on the geography, the global pea protein market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and MEA. Amongst these, the North America region accounted for the highest global pea protein market share in 2017. Increasing product consumption in areas such as meat substitution, beverages, dietary supplements, and bakery goods are some factors fueling pea protein market growth in the region. Likewise, countries such as Russia, Egypt, India, U.S., Italy, U.K., Spain, Turkey, and Brazil are the leading bread consuming regions which together dominated for the largest global pea protein market share in 2017.

Leading players operating in the global pea protein market include Roquette Frerers, Axiom Foods, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd., Nutri-Pea Limited, and many others.

Key segments of the global pea protein market trends study

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

Isolated

Concentrated

Textured

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

Meat Substitutes

Dietary Supplements

Bakery Foods

Beverages

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Brazil

Rest of Central and South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

