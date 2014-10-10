The sources of data and information mentioned in the UROTHELIAL CANCER DRUGS report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific)

This market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1052.51 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5549.97 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 23.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Sanofi S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Merck KGaA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Genentech, Exelixis, Inc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising incidence of the urothelial carcinoma in geriatric population

Frequent doses of therapy requirement in the treatment of urothelial carcinoma amongst all cancer leads to the growth of the market.

High cost of therapy of urothelial carcinoma amongst all malignancies acts as the restraining factor in the growth of the market

Side effects associated with chemotherapy such as mouth sores, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting is the major cause hampering the growth of the market.

By Type (Urothelial Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma),

Treatment (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy)

The UROTHELIAL CANCER DRUGS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the launch of monoclonal antibody atezolizumab under the brand name Tecentriq in India for the treatment of lung and bladder cancer.

In May 2017, AstraZeneca announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Imfinzi (durvalumab), the drug is being used in the treatment of urothelial carcinoma (UC).

