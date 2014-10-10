The sources of data and information mentioned in the KIDNEY – PANCREAS TRANSPLANT report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- AbbVie Inc, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Novartis AG, Stryker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing organ donor worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Rising kidney failure incidences is driving the market growth.

Risks associated with kidney and pancreas transplantation is restraining the market growth

High price of the transplantation is restraining the market.

Conducts Overall KIDNEY – PANCREAS TRANSPLANT Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Organ type- Kidney, Pancreas

Sources – Living Donors, Deceased Donors

End users- Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Others

The KIDNEY – PANCREAS TRANSPLANT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Kidney & pancreas transplant is an operation that is done when a person faces a kidney failure due to type 1 diabetes. In this, either both the organs come from the same patient or one from the living one and another from the deceased one. Increasing number of organ donor worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, NYU Langone Transplant Institute announced the launch of their new pancreas transplantation program which will expand their access to the patients with diabetes and other illness. The main aim is to expand their business and make them one of the biggest transplant centers in the world.

